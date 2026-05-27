Former Monument Academy teacher pleads not guilty to Halloween stabbing

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A former Monument Academy teacher accused of stabbing and killing one person and critically injuring multiple others in October 2025 pleads not guilty.

33-year-old Matthew Regnier was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, and one count of child abuse.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, on Oct. 31, 2025, they were called out to a home on North El Paso Street.

Police say a woman had first called about a domestic dispute at the address just before midnight. Just eight minutes later, dispatchers say Mathew Regnier called 911, breathing hard and saying he had been attacked.

Upon arrival, officers said they found three people, one man and two women, who had been stabbed. Police say further inside the residence, officers found Regnier with an injury to his hand. They also located a child, who was physically unharmed, according to arrest records.

Police say the three victims had suffered critical injuries; the man later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

According to court records, Regnier is set to appear back in court in August.

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