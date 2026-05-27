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Around 500,000 fentanyl pills hidden in furniture boxes seized during traffic stop of 62-year-old

Eagle County Sheriff's Office
By
today at 12:07 PM
Published 12:06 PM

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Eagle County Sheriff's Office (ECSO) says what started as a routine traffic stop on I-70 turned into a drug seizure of around 500,000 fentanyl pills packaged within furniture boxes.

According to law enforcement, on May 21, they noticed a car committing several traffic violations. ECSO says the driver's behavior prompted an additional investigation.

Deputies found multiple boxes of furniture in the trunk of the car, which ECSO says concealed 500,000 suspected fentanyl pills, weighing over 111 pounds, packaged within the furniture.

May be an image of text

The driver, 62-year-old Mirna M Valenzuela, from Mesa, Arizona, was arrested and is being held on a $100,000 bond for the following charges, says ECSO:

  • Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance
  • Unlawful possession of a controlled substance
  • Special offender

ECSO says those with information on the suspect or the crime can contact (970) 328-8500 or can submit an anonymous tip to the Eagle County Crime Stoppers at www.p3tips.com or send a mobile tip using the free ‘P3 Tips’ mobile app. Law enforcement says a tip that leads to the arrest or indictment of any suspect involved can lead to a cash reward.

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