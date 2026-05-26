Victim identified in Colorado Springs motel homicide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the 65-year-old female found dead inside her motel room on May 20.

The coroner identified the victim as Lauren Jensen-Green, and according to police, her death is being investigated as a homicide.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), around 11:35 a.m., they were dispatched to a motel in the 1700 block of South Nevada Avenue for an urgent assist. Police say they found Jensen-Green dead inside her motel room upon arrival.

Police confirm that 60-year-old Timothy O’Brien was arrested in connection with the homicide and will be charged with murder in the first degree.

Courtesy: CSPD

Jensen-Green's family shared the following picture with CSPD, stating that it reflects how they wish her to be remembered.

Courtesy: CSPD

CSPD asks that anyone with information contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000 or, to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

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