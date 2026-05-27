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Local Forecast

Thunderstorms still possible through the work week

krdo
By
New
Published 3:18 PM

Today: Gloomy conditions continue with a heavy cloud presence. Light rain continues through the overnight hours but clears for tomorrow morning. Overnight lows drop down to the high 40s for El Paso County. Wind gusts increase to 20 mph after 5 pm.

Tomorrow: Cloudy morning commute but conditions stay dry. The clouds clear around 12 pm to make way for some sunshine. Storms hit the northern neighborhoods the hardest from 5-6 pm including Interquest, Briargate, and Monument.

Friday: Colorado Springs stays mostly cloudy but can expect spotty showers around 2 pm. High temperature is 77 for Colorado Springs but 83 for Pueblo.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

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Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

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