Skip to Content
News

Judge rules in favor of extraditing mother accused of killing her children

Kimberlee Singler
CSPD
Kimberlee Singler
By
today at 9:21 AM
Published 8:50 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Kimberlee Singler, the Colorado mother accused of drugging and killing her children in a Colorado Springs apartment in December 2023, will be sent back to the United States after a judge in the United Kingdom ruled in favor of her extradition, according to our news partners at 9News in Denver.

Singler fled the United States after allegedly drugging and killing her 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son at the Palomino Ranch Point condos in Colorado Springs.

RELATED: Autopsy reports reveal cause of death for two children allegedly killed by their mother

This development comes after Singler appealed a judge's January 2025 decision to extradite her.

If found guilty of the following charges, Singler faces a possible sentence of life without the possibility of parole:

  • First-degree murder
  • Attempted murder
  • Child abuse

RELATED:

https://krdo.com/news/2023/12/31/colorado-springs-mom-wanted-for-allegedly-murdering-her-kids-arrested-in-the-united-kingdom/
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Alexander Brunet

Alex is the Senior Morning Producer for Good Morning Colorado.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.