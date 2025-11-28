Judge rules in favor of extraditing mother accused of killing her children

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Kimberlee Singler, the Colorado mother accused of drugging and killing her children in a Colorado Springs apartment in December 2023, will be sent back to the United States after a judge in the United Kingdom ruled in favor of her extradition, according to our news partners at 9News in Denver.

Singler fled the United States after allegedly drugging and killing her 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son at the Palomino Ranch Point condos in Colorado Springs.

This development comes after Singler appealed a judge's January 2025 decision to extradite her.

If found guilty of the following charges, Singler faces a possible sentence of life without the possibility of parole:

First-degree murder

Attempted murder

Child abuse

