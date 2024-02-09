Autopsy reports reveal cause of death for two children allegedly killed by their mother

WARNING: This article contains content that may be upsetting to some.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The autopsy reports for two Colorado Springs children allegedly killed by their mother reveal more about their cause of death.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a burglary call in the 5300 block of Palomino Ranch Point on Dec. 19, 2023.

CSPD says that officers found an adult female and an 11-year-old female who had sustained injuries. Two others, a 9-year-old girl, identified as Ellie Wentz, and a 7-year-old boy, identified as Aden Wentz, were found dead in the residence. Police later identified the children's mother, Kimberlee Singler, as a suspect in their deaths. Singler is currently in custody in the U.K. after she fled from Colorado Springs.

The El Paso County Coroner's report shows that both Ellie and Aden died from gunshot wounds to the head and one of them also had an incised neck wound that contributed to their death.

The reports also show that both kids had toxic or potentially toxic levels of doxylamine, commonly used as a sleep aid, in their system.

The 11-year-old was treated at a hospital and is now safe, according to police.