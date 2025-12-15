Pueblo West woman sentenced to 45 years in prison in death of 3-year-old boy

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo West woman has been sentenced to 45 years after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and misdemeanor child abuse in connection with the death of a 3-year-old boy in June 2024.

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) says that 40-year-old Brittany Farmer was arrested in June 2025 after detectives responded to an unconscious 3-year-old child who had visible injuries and later died at a local hospital.

Deputies say after an investigation, they uncovered severe abuse of the 3-year-old and further signs of abuse to a 14-year-old boy.

Farmer was arrested alongside 39-year-old Samantha Kimberly, who was the mother of the children, according to law enforcement.

Sheriff David J. Lucero described the case as “one of the worst instances of child abuse” he had seen in his then 24-year career.

According to law enforcement, Kimberly's case is ongoing.

