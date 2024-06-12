Second Pueblo West woman arrested on felony child abuse charges

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) has announced a second arrest for felony child abuse in connection with a June 8 incident at a Pueblo West home involving two children.

The two children are 3 and 14-years-old. The 3-year-old remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

39-year-old Brittany Farmer has been arrested for felony child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury. The children's mother, 38-year-old Samantha Kimberly had already been arrested for felony child abuse.

RELATED: Pueblo West mother arrested on felony child abuse charges

On Saturday, June 8, PCSO deputies responded to a Pueblo West home on a report of an unresponsive 3-

year-old child. The child had visible injuries and was taken to a local hospital before being transferred via helicopter to a Colorado Springs hospital. A second child, a 14-year-old boy, also had visible injuries and

was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released. The teen has been placed with the

Department of Human Services.

Samantha Kimberly was questioned and arrested the night of the incident. Farmer was arrested Wednesday at the Pueblo West home she shared with Kimberly and the children.

“No child should have to experience what these two children have been through,” said Pueblo County

Sheriff David J. Lucero. “My detectives will continue to work to ensure that those responsible for this

heinous crime are held accountable.”