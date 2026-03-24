El Paso County deputies use K9, drones to arrest two with active warrants

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two men with active warrants were arrested Sunday night in El Paso County after a search involving a K9 unit and drones.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) deputies took 28-year-old Toree Wayne Cole Spikes and 34-year-old Kolby Beaver into custody on March 22 near the 1200 block of Millbrose.

According to EPSO, they responded to the area at around 10:15 p.m. after receiving information about the possible location of Spikes. Spikes was wanted for first-degree assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a March 20 incident where he allegedly assaulted a victim with a fire extinguisher.

Beaver had active warrants for theft and shoplifting.

Deputies say they established a perimeter around the property, which had several trailers and vehicles. EPSO says due to information indicating Spikes might be armed, the Sheriff's Office K9 Unit and drone operators were called to assist in the search.

Spikes ran before deputies arrived and was believed to be hiding in the area, says law enforcement. EPSO says a drone operator located two individuals in a nearby field.

Deputies, with the help of K9 Dex, found the suspects and took them into custody, according to EPSO.

Spikes faces charges of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon and harassment and is being held on a $50,000 bond. Beaver is being held on a $2,800 bond on active warrants for theft and shoplifting, according to EPSO.

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