Warm temps and fire weather returns

Red Flag Warning from 12PM to 7PM for portions of Southern Colorado due to dry conditions with gust up to 45mph possible.

We have unseasonably warm temperatures today in Southern Colorado. Highs will be in the 70s to 80s. Our skies will be mostly to partly sunny. There is a chance for an isolated shower in the Eastern Plains.

Tonight will be warmer with lows in the 40s along the Front Range and Eastern Plains with the High Country having lows in the 20s to 30s.

Sunday temperatures will remain in the 70s to 80s with isolated rain chances continuing for the Eastern Plains. The High Country will see isolated rain and snow chances with the snow chances happening for higher elevations.

Monday we will continue with our afternoon to evening isolated rain chances for the Eastern Plains and the High Country with higher elevations having a chance for some snow.

We will have a chance for widespread snow and rain showers across Southern Colorado Tuesday. Highs will fall into the 50s to 60s. It will be breezy with gust up to 30mph possible.

We will continue with the active weather for Wednesday with highs remaining in the 50s to 60s.

We will dry out Thursday with highs increasing into the 60s to 70s.

Temperatures will fall back into the 60s Friday with breezy conditions, gust up to 30 mph is possible.