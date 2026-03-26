WATCH: Wheat Ridge police catch felony suspect napping in stranger’s attic

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KRDO) – A man wanted on a felony warrant is now in custody after police in Wheat Ridge say they found him hiding in a stranger's attic.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department (WRPD) says the unusual arrest began on March 13, when an officer patrolling in the area of West 44th Avenue and Dover Street spotted a vehicle whose registered owner had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Police say the suspect was later seen leaving the car and walking into a nearby home. After confirming the man's identity, officers contacted the homeowners, who gave them permission to search the residence.

Officers called in a drone team to assist – which quickly located the suspect hiding in the home's attic.

Body camera video released by the department shows officers confronting the man as he climbs down from the attic, with one officer telling him, "You could’ve saved us like an hour, man."

The suspect responded plainly: "I was taking a nap."

"Weird place to take a nap, man," another responding officer can be heard saying.

Police say the suspect, who wasn't publicly identified, was taken into custody on his felony warrant and booked into jail – where he can hopefully get some more rest.

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