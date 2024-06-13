3-year-old victim in Pueblo West child abuse case dies from injuries

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) reported Thursday that the 3-year-old victim in a child abuse case in Puelbo West has died from his injuries.

According to the PCSO, the child had been in critical condition since he was taken to a local hospital following an incident last Saturday, June 8. He was later flown to a Colorado Springs hospital.

A second child in the home, a 14-year-old boy, also showed signs of abuse and was taken to a local

hospital for treatment and has been placed in the Department of Human Services, the sheriff's office said.

According to the PCSO, the children's mother, 38-year-old Samantha Kimberly, and her friend, 39-year-old Brittany Farmer have been arrested in this case. They were already facing felony child abuse charges and are both now facing additional charges.

Kimberly was arrested Saturday night after the incident and Farmer was arrested on Tuesday. Both remain in the Pueblo County Jail.