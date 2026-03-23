Barricaded suspect taken into custody following SWAT response

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 61-year-old man was arrested on March 18, following a SWAT standoff at a residence in the 11150 block of East Highway 24, according to officials.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) deputies say they responded to the area at approximately 8:03 p.m. to locate and arrest Rodney Cordova for charges of second-degree assault involving strangulation and felony menacing.

Upon arrival, EPSO says deputies confirmed Cordova was inside the home. According to EPSO, they made a perimeter around the residence and made multiple attempts to contact Cordova by calling his phone.

Law enforcement states that information in the arrest warrant and witness statements led them to believe Cordova was armed with a firearm.

EPSO says that due to this and the lack of cooperation from Cordova, a SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiators were called to the scene. According to EPSO, Cordova continued to not comply with commands, leading to the deployment of chemical irritants.

EPSO says Cordova then exited the residence but did not listen to commands, so they deployed pepper ball irritants, after which Cordova is said to have complied and was taken into custody.

Cordova was transported to the El Paso County Jail on the following charges, according to EPSO:

-Second-degree assault

-Menacing

-Crimes against an at-risk person

-Harassment

-Third-degree assault

EPSO confirms that Cordova is currently being held on a $25,000 bond.

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