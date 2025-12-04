Help children in Southern Colorado by donating at KRDO13’s annual Toy Drive Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Anchors and reporters from KRDO13 will be at the Whataburger off of Montebello Drive until 6:30 p.m. Thursday for our annual Season of Sharing Toy Drive.

We partner with Toys for Tots every year to help make it a very merry Christmas for all children in Colorado Springs. You can donate at any Whataburger location in Colorado Springs.

If you can't make it out in person, you can give a monetary donation here. If you aren't in Colorado Springs, your monetary donation will go to your local Toys for Tots chapter.

Reporter Bradley Davis and the KRDO13 crew are already at the Montebello location. Come on by and see us on your way into work!

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.