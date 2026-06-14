A ride above the clouds: Experiencing the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) --Ever wondered what it feels like to take on the switchbacks of Pikes Peak, no guardrails, at 115 miles per hour?

I hadn’t…at first. But I quickly realized it’s something you need to experience at least once in your lifetime.

“It’s unpredictable. I mean, every time it’s different, there’s no race the same twice,” longtime local driver David Donner said.

“I’m really excited. And when I got here, it didn’t disappoint,” rookie driver Phillip McGilton added.

There are 156 turns on this course, and veteran driver Fred Veitch says you have to know every single one of them.

Luckily, he did, and took me through the middle section of the Hill Climb.

“You might as well just enjoy what they do, because you have no control over it anyway,” Veitch told me as we made our way back down.

Once you trust the brakes, it becomes a lot easier to face the fear of what’s just off the edge.

But honestly, it’s the views that grab you the most.

“I’ve got to keep telling myself to pay attention to what I’m doing,” McGilton said during a practice run. “Because look where I’m at, this is awesome, right?”

And he’s right.

The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb takes place June 21, on Father’s Day

