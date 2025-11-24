CSPD arrest suspect in relation to April homicide investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has a suspect involved in the deadly shooting that occurred on April 1st around 9 p.m. in the 3700 block of Astrozon Boulevard.

Police were informed of the shooting, but when they arrived on the scene, the victim had been taken to the hospital. CSPD says the victim was identified as 31-year-old Julian Vigil, who died from his injuries.

On Nov. 21, 41-year-old David Anthony Dean was charged with 1st degree murder. Police say he was already in custody for unrelated charges.

According to police, this is still an active investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000 or to contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

