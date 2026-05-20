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Weather Video

Tracking evening thunderstorms

KRDO
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Published 3:31 PM

Today: Scattered light rain continues with the best chance of getting a thunderstorm over Colorado Springs being 7-8 p.m. Overnight lows remain in the 40s.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy conditions with warmer temps. Sunshine peeks through during the morning, and temperatures for El Paso County warm into the 60s with Pueblo County in the 70s. Small showers take place through the evening, with the best time to get a thunderstorm from 6-7 p.m. in Colorado Springs.

Friday: Conditions remain clear until 5 p.m. and then periods of rain begin. A few showers flow past Colorado Springs. Southern areas of Colorado get hit the hardest by thunderstorms after 5 p.m.

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Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

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