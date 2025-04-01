CSPD investigating shooting in Southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting Tuesday night on the southeast side of town.

According to CSPD, they responded to a shooting call around 9 p.m. in the 3700 block of Astrozon Blvd. A short time later, a victim showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

No further information is available at this time. KRDO13 is working to learn more.