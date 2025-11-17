Local veteran receives new roof through Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A local veteran who served 35 years in the Army received a new roof on Nov. 17 through the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project.

La Rina was quoted over $10,000 to replace her roof, a cost that left her seeking support from her community.

Through a partnership with Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity, Integrity Roofing and Painting, an Owens Corning Platinum Roofing Contractor, answered the call and covered the cost of her roof.

The Owens Corning Roof Deployment project is a nationwide effort to support veterans and, since its opening in 2016, has helped more than 700 members receive new roofs.

La Rina says being approved for the new roof was a blessing and encourages others not to be afraid to ask for help.

"Don't let your pride get in in the way of anything. I know my resources, and I know where I can turn to. I know what my network is, and there's no harm in just checking it out."

La Rine tells KRDO13 that instead of paying for the roof, she will have to complete 8 hours in community service, which can be anywhere.

A price that she says is nothing when it means giving back to the community.

