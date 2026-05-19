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Pikes Peak Region sees increase in homelessness despite statewide decrease

KRDO
By
New
Published 2:54 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new report finds that homelessness has increased by 4.3% compared to last year in the Pike Peak Region.

According to a report completed by the Colorado Homeless Management Information System (COHMIS), the Pikes Peak Region was the only part of Colorado where homelessness increased last year.

The report found that 7,078 people are experiencing homelessness, with a total of 16,245 people being served in the region.

The state as a whole saw a 0.7% decrease from 2024 to 2025, with a 2.9% decrease in the veteran homelessness rate.

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