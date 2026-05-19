Skip to Content
News

Vice President JD Vance to speak at USAFA commencement

Acquired Through MGN Online on 09/22/2025
The White House
Acquired Through MGN Online on 09/22/2025
By ,
today at 2:33 PM
Published 2:29 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) announces that Vice President JD Vance will serve as the speaker for the USAFA'S 68th commencement ceremony.

The graduation will take place on Thursday, May 28. Click here for the livestream on the day of graduation.

According to officials, more than 900 cadets will be graduating.

Tickets for the general public will be distributed through local chambers of commerce and partner organizations beginning May 20, says USAFA.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Abby Smith

Marina Garcia

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.