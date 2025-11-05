Habitat for Humanity funding home builds with gingerbread homes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity (PPHFH) is raising money to build its seventh new veteran home through its annual gingerbread house decorating competition.

PPHFH sends participants a gingerbread kit with a pre-built house and all the decorations they need to make their house stand out. Each participant gets their own fundraising page that they can send out on all their social media platforms. People pay to vote for each house.

PPHFH said its goal is to raise $40,000 through this fundraiser. You can find more information on how you can get involved here.

KRDO13's Bradley Davis is speaking with event organizers on the importance of the fundraiser this morning

