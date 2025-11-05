Skip to Content
News

Habitat for Humanity funding home builds with gingerbread homes

KRDO
By
today at 6:27 AM
Published 5:39 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity (PPHFH) is raising money to build its seventh new veteran home through its annual gingerbread house decorating competition.

PPHFH sends participants a gingerbread kit with a pre-built house and all the decorations they need to make their house stand out. Each participant gets their own fundraising page that they can send out on all their social media platforms. People pay to vote for each house.

PPHFH said its goal is to raise $40,000 through this fundraiser. You can find more information on how you can get involved here.

KRDO13's Bradley Davis is speaking with event organizers on the importance of the fundraiser this morning; Tune into GMC and KRDO13 News at Noon to learn more!

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.