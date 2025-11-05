Boulder terror attack suspect pleads not guilty to state charges including first-degree murder

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 45-year-old man accused of setting people on fire in an antisemitic attack in Boulder has pleaded not guilty to more than 180 state criminal charges, including attempted murder and first-degree murder.

Mohamed Soliman was in court on Wednesday to enter his plea. With a not guilty plea entered, his case will now head to trial. According to our partners at 9News, his trial is set for July, with jury selection to begin on July 10.

Soliman is accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at a crowd of people gathered on Boulder's Pearl Street on June 1 for a demonstration in support of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. Soliman's criminal complaint alleges he yelled "Free Palestine" during the attack. A woman who was hurt in the attack died of her injuries.

Court documents obtained by KRDO13 confirmed that he was living in El Paso County at the time of the attack.

In June, he pleaded not guilty to his federal charges, which included hate crime charges.

