Court documents reveal Boulder terror attack suspect lived in El Paso County for 3 years

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – Court documents obtained by KRDO13 confirm that Mohammad Soliman, the man accused of carrying out an antisemitic terror attack in Boulder, has lived in El Paso County for the past three years.

KRDO13 was the first on scene Sunday night when the FBI began conducting an investigation at a home in the Cimarron Hills neighborhood in connection with an attack on Pearl Street Mall on June 1.

We now know that location is where Soliman lived with his wife and their five children.

Soliman is accused of injuring at least 12 people with a makeshift flamethrower and Molotov cocktails at a weekly gathering in Boulder on Sunday in support of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. Soliman's criminal complaint alleges he yelled "Free Palestine" during the attack.

"(Soliman) stated that he wanted to kill all Zionist people and wished they were all dead," a criminal complaint reads. "Soliman stated he would do it (conduct an attack) again."

Soliman has been charged with a federal hate crime alongside state charges, including 16 counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to court documents.

At the Washo Circle home in Cimarron Hills, now confirmed as Soliman’s residence, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says they’ve responded to three non-criminal calls and four traffic stops involving Soliman since December 2022. The Cimarron Hills Fire Department (CHFD) tells KRDO13 they have not been called to the home in the past two years.

The owner of the property tells KRDO13 he has never had an issue with the tenants.

KRDO13 spoke with some of Soliman's neighbors, who asked to remain anonymous but said their children used to play with Soliman’s and expressed disbelief over the gravity of the attack.



"My daughter played over there. These are, they seem to be, everyday people," one neighbor said.

Arrest records show Soliman told officials he waited to carry out the attack until his daughter graduated from high school just last Thursday.

"I just can't register this. I see the kids out here playing, these people living what looks like a normal life," the neighbor explained, "This is not okay. That's all I know. It's not okay. It's too scary to think about. You know what I mean? That you're neighbors with somebody who would even have that mindset."

KRDO13 has confirmed that Soliman left a phone and a journal in the home; his wife brought the phone to Colorado Springs Police following Sunday's attack.

Federal agents say Soliman's family is cooperating with the investigation.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said Soliman was here in the United States on a visa that expired in March of this year. KRDO13 asked DHS about the immigration status of his family, but they did not answer our question.

Arrest records from the Boulder Police Department (BPD) obtained by KRDO13 explain that Soliman told detectives he had to use Molotov cocktails after he was denied the purchase of a gun due to his not being a legal citizen. Soliman told detectives he took a concealed carry class where he learned to shoot a gun, but that all changed after he was denied the purchase.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office assisted the FBI in the investigation Sunday night. The regional bomb squad, which includes members from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), also assisted with executing several search warrants, but CSPD noted that was the full extent of its involvement in the case.

