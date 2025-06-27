Boulder attack suspect pleads not guilty to federal hate crimes

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) - According to our Denver news partners, 9News, Mohamed Soliman pleaded not guilty after being indicted on 12 federal counts.

Mohamed Soliman was previously charged in federal court on June 2 with a hate crime offense, but the new indictment includes additional charges. He now faces nine counts of hate crimes, two counts of using fire or an explosive to commit a felony, and one count of carrying an explosive while committing a felony.

Soliman is accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at a crowd of people gathered on Boulder's Pearl Street on June 1 for a demonstration in support of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. Soliman's criminal complaint alleges he yelled "Free Palestine" during the attack.

Authorities say 15 people were injured in the attack, as well as a dog.

He pleaded not guilty to all counts in federal court on Friday.

