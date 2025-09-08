Rotary Club’s 18th annual Wings for Change fundraiser supports Colorado Springs’ schools

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Rotary Club of Colorado Springs is once again taking flight with its annual fundraiser - Wings of Change. Celebrating its 18th year, local artists have created hundreds of butterfly and dragonfly sculptures to be auctioned at the annual gala.

Over the years, the Rotary Club of Colorado Springs has raised over a million dollars for local schools, as well as local and international service projects.

This year’s garden-sized sculptures are on public display at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum through September 26, while smaller works can be seen at the Ent Center for the Arts.

The online silent auction and tickets for the Wings of Change Gala are available by clicking here.

