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9 injured after Colorado Springs Fire Engine hits bus while responding to emergency call

KRDO
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Published 2:49 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Four Colorado Springs Firefighters and five bus passengers are receiving treatment in an area hospital after a crash between a bus and a fire engine.

Photos from CSFD

A spokesperson for the Colorado Springs Fire Department says Engine Three was responding to a medical overdose call when the crash happened.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says it was the fire engine that struck the bus at the intersection of Tejon Street and Bijou Street.

Images and videos of the crash show a severely cracked front windsheld of the fire engine and a nonexistent front windsheld on the bus. CSFD said its firefighters, who responded to the crash, had to pry the bus doors open to get to the passengers inside.

A spokesperson for the fire department says Engine Three is totaled and won't be in use anymore. To ensure emergency response times are not impacted, an older engine will be called up from the department's reserve. She added that Engine Three is one of the fire department's newer vehicles and was purchased in 2019.

The extent of the injuries to the firefighters and bus passengers is unknown. However, the Colorado Springs Police Department says, "there are no indications that a fatality is likely."

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Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

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