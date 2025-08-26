Local agencies celebrate International Dog Day with heartwarming tributes to their furry friends

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Today, Aug. 26, many agencies are celebrating their furry best friends as it's International Dog Day.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office celebrated their two special members, Brie and Nala, who work alongside Animal Control Deputies. The sheriff's office says the two dogs help with calls, provide comfort, or just spread smiles around the office.

"Brie and Nala are an important part of what we do every day. We love having them at the office every day!" said the sheriff's office in a social media post.

The City of Colorado Springs also posted a fun video of several pups who are a part of the local community.

The city reminded those celebrating International Dog Day to take their dogs on an extra-long walk to commemorate the special day.

