Skip to Content
News

Denver mayor rejects Trump administration’s demand to repeal assault weapons ban

Acquired Through MGN Online on 04/26/2023
Christopher Sypert / U.S. Navy
Acquired Through MGN Online on 04/26/2023
By
New
Published 11:34 AM

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - The mayor of Denver, Mike Johnston, publicly rejected the Trump administration's demand to repeal the city's assault weapons ban on Monday. According to our Denver media partner, 9NEWS, Johnston said he'd fight any federal challenge to Colorado's gun restrictions.

"We're here today to let them know that our answer is hell no," Johnston said at a press conference on the steps of Denver's City and County Building.

The U.S. Department of Justice sent letters to Johnston, Governor Jared Polis and Attorney General Phil Weiser on April 28, threatening federal lawsuits if the city and state refuse to abandon their respective gun restrictions. The letter demands that the state immediately stop enforcing a policy that bans the sale, transfer, or possession of large-scale magazines -- defined as those holding more than 15 rounds.

The city insisted it would not comply with the federal government's demands. Denver City Attorney Miko Brown called the DOJ's demand "baseless, irresponsible, and a clear overreach of the federal government's power," in Monday's written response.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Morris Richardson

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.