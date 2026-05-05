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WATCH: Animal Control officers save deer tangled in slackline in Jefferson County

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Published 12:09 PM

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A routine day in Conifer quickly turned into an unusual rescue scene when a deer became tangled in a backyard slackline course.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Animal Control Officers Bennett, McMullen, and Rupe responded to the call and found the animal caught in the webbing. Using garden loppers and a steady, patient approach, the officers worked together to carefully cut the line and free the deer.

Authorities say the rescue was successful, and the deer was released without injury, returning safely to the wild.

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Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Animal Control Officers
Backyard
Deer
Garden loppers
Slackline course

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Abby Smith

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