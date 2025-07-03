Pueblo Police make arrest after investigation of city’s sixth homicide

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has reported that they have arrested a suspect in the city's sixth homicide in 2025 after a female was killed by what officers are calling a possible gunshot wound.

PREVIOUS REPORTING: Pueblo police investigating homicide of 39-year-old woman

PPD says Moses Wagner, 49, was arrested on July 2 on suspicion of having an alleged connection with the death of Victoria Brandon Delira-Alires, 39.

PPD says officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Pine Street after a report of an injured female. When arriving, PPD says they found a female victim with a possible gunshot wound, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

PREVIOUS REPORTING: Pueblo County Coroner identifies sixth homicide victim of 2025

PPD confirms that Wagner was taken into custody following a traffic stop for a fake license plate and illegal window tint at approximately 6 p.m. in the 1600 block of Santa Fe Drive. PPD says that during the investigation, enough alleged evidence was found to arrest Wagner for the death of Delira-Alires

According to PPD, Wagner was booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center on a class 4 felony charge of Manslaughter.

PPD says the case is still under investigation.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.