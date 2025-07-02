Pueblo police investigating homicide of 39-year-old woman

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says it is investigating the homicide of a 39-year-old woman.

According to the coroner's office, Victoria Brandon Delira-Alires died at a residence off Pine Street. Police say that her cause of death was a possible gunshot wound. The coroner's office has scheduled an autopsy.

Police say they got the call to Pine Street on June 29 around 11:53 a.m. From here, they say the Crimes Against Persons and Crime Scene Investigations Divisions are investigating.

"The investigation is ongoing with no determination of charges at the time of this release," wrote a spokesperson for the Pueblo Police Department in a release.

PPD says this is the sixth homicide of the year.

