Skip to Content
News

Police investigating after body found in Colorado Springs motel room

CSPD
By
Published 4:08 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says its homicide unit is investigating after a body was found in a motel room Wednesday morning.

According to the department, at around 11:37 a.m. on May 20, officers were called to a motel in the 1700 block of South Nevada Avenue to investigate a report of a dead person found inside. When they arrived, officers were able to confirm there was a body inside one of the rooms.

Due to what CSPD called "suspicious circumstances" surrounding the death, the department's Homicide Unit was notified and took over the investigation.

At this time, police say the person has not been identified, and their cause and manner of death have not yet been determined.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000 or report information anonymously through Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-STOP (7867).

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Sadie Buggle

Sadie has been a digital and TV news producer at KRDO13 since June 2024. She produces the station’s daily noon show and writes digital articles covering politics, law, crime, and uplifting local stories.

This is her first industry job since graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in May 2024. Before that, she managed and edited for ASU’s independent student publication, The State Press.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.