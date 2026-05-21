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Weather

Severe Thunderstorms for the southeast

KRDO
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Published 3:29 PM

TODAY: We warm up to the mid 60s in Colorado Springs and 70s in Pueblo and across the Plains. A small shower may pass through Colorado Springs but conditions are much more mild. Severe thunderstorms are passing through southeast Colorado with a chance to bring 1-2" hail, 60-70 mph wind gusts and a small weak tornado to Baca County and some surrounding areas around 5 pm.

TOMORROW: El Paso County stays dry through most of the day and clouds roll in around 3 pm followed by storms and rain around 5 pm. The showers and thunderstorms continue until 10 pm mainly affecting the northern areas.

EXTENDED: We keep gradually warming up and drying out with some 80s across the Arkansas River Valley by the end of the weekend. Despite the warmer weather, we still have isolated showers and storms to contend with through this period.

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Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

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