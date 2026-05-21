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Suspect in Pueblo faces charges after allegedly pepper-spraying store staff

Pueblo Police Department
By
today at 4:37 PM
Published 4:35 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) arrested a 38-year-old woman near the 1100 block of Bonforte Blvd on May 20, around 7:17 p.m., after she allegedly pepper-sprayed employees while leaving a store with stolen items.

Police say they found the suspect nearby, identified as Ilysia Chavez, who was charged with aggravated robbery.

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Article Topic Follows: News
Aggravated Robbery
Bonforte Blvd
Ilysia Chavez
KRDO
Pueblo Police Department
Stolen Items
Store Employees

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