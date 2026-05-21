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CSPD investigates shooting on Cheyenne Road

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today at 5:02 AM
Published 5:29 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Authorities are continuing to investigate a recent shooting, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, their team got a call reporting a shooting on Cheynne Road. Upon arriving at the scene, the officers reportedly found masked suspects involved in a shooting with another man. CSPD said multiple rounds were fired, but no one there sustained any gunshot wounds.

According to CSPD, their team is still investigating this incident; those involved in the shooting are still being identified.

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