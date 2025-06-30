Pueblo Police Department investigates sixth homicide of 2025

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has reported the city's sixth homicide in 2025 after a female was killed by what officers are calling a possible gunshot wound.

PPD says officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Pine Street after a report of an injured female. When arriving, PPD says they found a female victim with a possible gunshot wound, who was pronounced dead by fire rescue.

The Pueblo County Coroner has not released the identity of the deceased victim.

PPD says the case is still under investigation.

