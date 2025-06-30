Wounded Veteran receives crucial keys to independence

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center helped wounded veteran Matt Dominguez navigate the VA system to receive a Toyota Highlander, built for his needs after returning home from Iraq with a life-changing injury.

This Saturday, June 28, Dominguez picked up the brand new SUV from Wilcoxson GMC in Pueblo that was specially adapted to compensate for the leg Dominguez lost while serving in Iraq.

“This is more than just a car,” said Sal Katz Jr., Director of Rural Colorado Services at Mt. Carmel. “It’s about dignity, mobility, and honoring the service and sacrifice of our veterans. At Mt. Carmel, we don’t just offer services—we walk with our veterans every step of the way.”

Courtesy: Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center

Local organizers describe the moment as Dominguez getting the keys to freedom back.

According to officials, the vehicle was paid for in part with the help of the VA's Adaptive equipment allowance, a federal grant that covers special modifications.

Dominguez is now a counselor with the Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center. He says the new vehicle will be a tremendous help and that he can now help others navigate the application process.

