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Winter Weather Advisory issued May 5 at 6:31PM MDT until May 7 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Updated
May 6, 2026 1:49 AM
Published 6:31 PM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6
inches.

* WHERE…Wet Mountain Valley, and Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper
Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet.

* WHEN…Until midnight MDT Wednesday Night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. Hazardous conditions could
impact the Wednesday morning and evening and Wednesday morning
commutes. Heavy, wet snow could bring down trees and power lines.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

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