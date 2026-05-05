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Winter Weather Advisory issued May 5 at 6:31PM MDT until May 7 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Updated
May 6, 2026 1:49 AM
Published 6:31 PM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 10
inches.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 and 11000
Feet, Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000
Feet, and Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until midnight MDT Wednesday Night.

* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be difficult. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and
evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

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