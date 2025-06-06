UCHealth donates $175,000 to Freedom Service Dogs following annual charity home run derby

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A little rain at UCHealth's annual Healthy Swings fundraiser on Thursday didn't stop the company from raising $175,000 to support Colorado nonprofit, Freedom Service Dogs!

Players with the Denver Broncos traded footballs in for baseball bats for the annual charity home run derby on June 6. However, instead of taking swings in front of fans at Coors Field as planned, rain and poor weather forced the event indoors.

Despite the change in plans, UCHealth said the athletes were still able to connect with families whose lives were changed for the better by Freedom Service Dogs.

The Colorado-based nonprofit pairs service dogs with individuals who have physical or intellectual disabilities, along with veterans and first responders with PTSD – all free of charge.

Chris Nelson, president and CEO of Freedom Service Dogs, said the program's service dogs can truly make a "life-changing difference" for those in need.

"In some cases, they make a life-saving difference, especially for our nation’s veterans with visible and invisible disabilities, such as PTSD," Nelson said. "We’re so grateful to UCHealth for selecting Freedom Service Dogs as the beneficiary of Healthy Swings. Every donation—no matter how big or small—helps us continue to provide these highly skilled service dogs free of charge.”

Courtesy: UCHealth

During the event, Broncos players such as Courtland Sutton, Pat Surtain II and Alex Singleton signed autographs, took photos and met some of the life-changing dogs in the program.

“It’s about giving back to what’s important, it’s not really about us hitting the ball. It’s about bringing people together for really important causes,” Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton said.

Proceeds from the fundraiser go to a different nonprofit every year. Prior to this year's fundraiser, UCHealth said they've raised over $900,000 through Healthy Swings for organizations including Next Chapter, Food for Thought Denver, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Gold Crown Foundation and the American Cancer Society.

