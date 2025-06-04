‘System worked as designed’: Terror attack suspect was denied gun at Scheels All Sports

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) says the Boulder terror attack suspect, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, tried to purchase a gun on November 22, 2024.

"Colorado’s firearm background check system worked as designed," wrote the CBI in a release.

The CBI says Soliman, who was living in the country illegally, tried to purchase a gun at Scheels All Sports in Colorado Springs, but he was denied after his application was processed through the CBI InstaCheck system.

According to the CBI, his denial was based on information from the NCIS (National Instant Criminal Background Check System).

"While the CBI can’t say directly why an individual’s application might be denied, the CBI can acknowledge applications can be denied based on someone’s immigration status," wrote the CBI in a release. "Under those circumstances the CBI will send ICE an electronic notification. Someone who is in the United States legally with no disqualifying criminal history is eligible to purchase a firearm in Colorado."

The CBI says Soliman was also denied a Concealed Handgun Permit (CHP) through the CBI and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on December 30, 2024.

Just months later, Soliman allegedly released a fury of Molotov cocktails on peaceful demonstrators calling attention to Israeli hostages. None of the victims in that attack have died.

On Tuesday, District Attorney Michael T. Dougherty with the Office of the District Attorney 20th Judicial District said that so far, 15 victims have come forward, and a dog was harmed as well.

Witnesses noted that he was heard yelling "Free Palestine" during the alleged attack, and video captured of Soliman shows him stating “how many children killed” then a few moments later saying “end Zionist.”

He faces a number of charges, including first-degree attempted murder and federal hate crime charges. If convicted, he would spend the rest of his life in prison.

Officials say Soliman lived in El Paso County with his wife and five kids. As of Monday, the Department of Homeland Security said his wife and children are facing deportation.

