FBI conducting search in El Paso County related to Boulder flamethrower attack

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The FBI says that agents are in El Paso County conducting an investigation related to the attack on Pearl Street Mall in Boulder.

A man reportedly set people on fire on Sunday, leaving multiple people hurt as people gathered for a demonstration in support of the Israeli hostages.

Law enforcement officials told our partners at 9News in Denver that six people ages 67 to 88 were taken to hospitals. One of the victims is a Holocaust survivor, a friend told 9News.

The FBI called it a "targeted terror attack," but local authorities on the ground say they're still working to identify a motive.

Law enforcement officials say a suspect, identified as 45-year-old Mohamed Soliman, is in custody. Law enforcement officials say witnesses heard him yelling "Free Palestine" during the attack.

