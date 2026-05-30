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Weather Video

Tracking above normal temps for the weekend

krdo
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Published 4:59 AM

Today highs will be above normal, we will have highs in the 80s to 90s for the Eastern Plains with 70s to 80s for the High Country and I-25 corridor. The High Country has chance for isolated afternoon to evening showers the rest of Southern Colorado will remain dry.

Tonight we will continue with the mild temperatures. Lows will be in the 40s to 50s along the Front Range and East with lows in the 30s to 40s for the High Country.

Warm temperatures continue for your Sunday Funday! Highs will be in the 80s to 90s for the Front Range and Eastern Plains with 70s to 80s continuing for the higher elevations.

Above normal temperatures continue for the start of the work week with daily afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms making a return.

For the remainder of the work week highs will continue to be in the 80s to 90s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with 70s to 80s for the High Country. We will have a chance for afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms for the remainder of the work week as well.

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Effrage Davis

Effrage Davis is the Evening Weekend Meteorologist for KRDO13.

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