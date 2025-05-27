Skip to Content
News

Learn from a survivalist and find your next outdoor hobby at Beers and Gears expo!

KRDO
By
New
Published 6:02 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - dozens of local clubs, businesses and non-profits will meet with the public at the Bristol Brewing Company Saturday to help residents find their next summer outdoor adventure.

There will be a bike maintenance station, a free showing of the Ritual Mountain Bike film, a rock climbing wall and outdoor survival demonstrations from Survival University.

The expo is from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., followed by the movie showing at the Ivywild School. Bristol Brewing said the groups specialize in running, climbing, hiking, biking, fishing, water sports, wildlife and all things outdoors.

An instructor from Survival University met with KRDO 13 to show us four different ways you can prepare and make a fire in the wild.

Tune into Good Morning Colorado to watch a Tyler Milligan from Survival University show KRDO13's Bradley Davis four different ways to make a fire on live TV!

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.