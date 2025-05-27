Learn from a survivalist and find your next outdoor hobby at Beers and Gears expo!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - dozens of local clubs, businesses and non-profits will meet with the public at the Bristol Brewing Company Saturday to help residents find their next summer outdoor adventure.

There will be a bike maintenance station, a free showing of the Ritual Mountain Bike film, a rock climbing wall and outdoor survival demonstrations from Survival University.

The expo is from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., followed by the movie showing at the Ivywild School. Bristol Brewing said the groups specialize in running, climbing, hiking, biking, fishing, water sports, wildlife and all things outdoors.

An instructor from Survival University met with KRDO 13 to show us four different ways you can prepare and make a fire in the wild.

Tune into Good Morning Colorado to watch a Tyler Milligan from Survival University show KRDO13's Bradley Davis four different ways to make a fire on live TV!