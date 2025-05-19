Absolutely Colorado: Children’s Hospital patients with life-threatening conditions go to prom

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Children's Hospital Colorado patients from Colorado Springs and beyond traveled to Denver over the weekend to attend prom at Coors Field.

The event on Friday, May 16, 2025, was put on by Children's Hospital Colorado for patients living with life-threatening or life-limiting medical conditions. According to Children's Hospital, they threw the event so that the teens could "experience the magic of this rite of passage."

The prom was held at Coors Field in Denver and included everything you would find at a typical high school prom. This included dancing, music, food, and making memorable moments. Plus, the evening was made extra special as professional hair and makeup was provided to patients ahead of the event.

According to Children's Hospital Colorado, this was "a milestone some may otherwise miss due to their medical journeys." Now, that's Absolutely Colorado!