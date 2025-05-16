Colorado Springs couple commits to marriage, puppy adoption

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Very rarely does a couple vow their "I dos" and abruptly pick up their new dog — still wearing their wedding attire — at the shelter after the ceremony.

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region shared the newlyweds' story on their Facebook page.

The two saw an adorable Husky puppy on the HSPPR website, and placed what's called a "choice hold" on the dog. The agreement requires future animal owners to pick up the pet as soon as they become available, thus increasing the chances animals will be adopted. The Husky wasn't quite ready when listed online; they knew they just had to wait for the right time.

Newlyweds pick up adopted Husky after wedding

Luckily, it was just a matter of days — May 5 — before the couple was informed that the puppy was ready for adoption. There was only one hitch: that was the date they were to wed.

So, as any convinced future dog owner does, the couple said their vows at Garden of the Gods Park, surrounded by their family and friends — and then drove straight to the shelter to meet the Husky.

It was love at first bark. The dog curled up and went to sleep in the bride's arms.

The two, in a wedding gown and dress shirt, signed the adoption papers for the puppy, who they named Talkeetna.

The Humane Society aptly wrote, "the best love stories? They always leave a little room for a dog."