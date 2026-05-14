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State Track and Field Championships day one

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Published 11:03 PM

Day 1 state track and field at Jefferson County Stadium.

Awesome atmosphere as we go over to the 4a girls triple jump finals, Lily Nibert of Pueblo County with a personal best of 37 feet and 2 ¾ inches, she placed fourth but it’s the sophomore Skylar Angelidis from Palmer High School getting a personal best 38 feet, 6 ¼ inch to win the state title. “I'm literally shaking right now. This is so cool. I love track so much, and this is such a fun environment, so I'm just grateful to be here and to win. This is awesome." says Angelidis.

Over to the Boys 4a shotput, the reigning champion Owen Twesme of Palmer Ridge looking to go back to back. A winning throw for him and a state meet record of 60 feet 11 inches as he wins it again, “Got every ounce of momentum I had to throw right through into the shot. And I knew the second, at least I was like, that's that's a state record.,” says Twesme.

Then all eyes at 4a boys high jump, Nathan Moller Palmer Ridge duking it out with his friend Josiah Garcia of Mesa Ridge at 6’7. Moller with a chance to win a state title and he does!

But he’s not done, he’s going for a personal best of 6’10 and on his third attempt he got it!, "And so I put it up there and then I had a couple not so good jumps. And then that last jump started that club, and, I'm just really happy how it went. Honestly,” says Moller.

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Rob Namnoum

Rob is the Sports Director at KRDO-TV. He started working at KRDO in 1999. He has covered the NFL since 1998. Learn more about Rob here.

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