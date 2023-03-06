Body found in Teller County confirmed to be missing 21-year-old

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The dead body found along Highway 67 in Teller County is Eduardo "Lalo" Castaneda, who has been missing from Colorado Springs since Feb. 27.

According to the Teller County coroner, Castaneda died from a skull fracture between 1:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 27. As of now, foul play is not being considered, but the Teller County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is still active.

Lalo was last seen Monday morning between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. in Woodland Park. His family said he was coming back to Colorado Springs from Cripple Creek, where he went to the casinos with friends.

On Thursday, the Teller County Sheriff's Office closed Highway 67 after finding a body along the road between Divide and Cripple Creek, which started a suspicious death investigation.