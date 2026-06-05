Colorado Springs officer accused of aggression towards nurse

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs Police Department officer is facing criminal charges following an alleged drunken off-duty incident at a local hospital earlier this year.

KRDO13 Investigates discovered Officer Evan Graff's name listed in a law enforcement accountability database that tracks officers who are subjects of criminal investigations or charges.

After obtaining court documents, KRDO13 Investigates learned Graff is accused of acting aggressively toward a nurse while receiving medical treatment.

According to a court summons, the incident occurred on April 9. The documents state that Graff, who was off duty at the time, was transported to St. Francis Hospital due to alcohol intoxication.

The alleged victim in the case is identified as a nurse assigned to treat Graff.

According to the summons, the nurse told responding officers that Graff became aggressive during treatment. The nurse reported that Graff balled his fist and pulled his arm back in a manner that made her fear he was about to strike her.

Court records indicate Graff is facing a criminal charge related to the incident.

A spokesperson for the Colorado Springs Police Department tells KRDO13 Investigates that Officer Graff is still "currently employed by CSPD and is on modified duty pending the outcome of the criminal prosecution."

Once the criminal investigation is complete, CSPD says it conducts its own internal investigation.

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